Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $10.84 Million Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,886 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Open Lending worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,037 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,511,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,850,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,229,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,513,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Open Lending in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

In other Open Lending news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending stock opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

