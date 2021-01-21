Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $11.43 Million Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of FTI Consulting worth $11,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

FCN opened at $116.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.05 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

