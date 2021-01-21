Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $11.61 Million Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57,011 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of KAR Auction Services worth $11,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 214.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at about $166,000.

KAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens upgraded KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

KAR opened at $18.32 on Thursday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 122.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $593.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.45 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Mary Ellen Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

