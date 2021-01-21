Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $12.92 Million Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,727 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Summit Materials worth $12,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 64.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Natixis bought a new position in Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

NYSE SUM opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $645.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Cantie acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $411,818.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $371,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

SUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.93.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

