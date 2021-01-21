Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $13.42 Million Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 648,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,910 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Schneider National worth $13,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNDR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 4,130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 184,390 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

SNDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Schneider National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

SNDR stock opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.