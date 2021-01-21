Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $13.51 Million Stock Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,055 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $13,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILPT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 32,018 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $22.69 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

ILPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

