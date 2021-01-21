Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $13.87 Million Stock Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 123,999 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Greif worth $13,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEF. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 2,989.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after buying an additional 496,358 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,113,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,058,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Greif by 21,230.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GEF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $295,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 104,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,686.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,649.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 25,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,545. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $52.35.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Greif’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

