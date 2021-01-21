Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $14.14 Million Stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,033 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of Knowles worth $14,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 83,468 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 197,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Knowles by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Knowles by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,710. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -493.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.