Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $14.41 Million Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,284 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $14,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

