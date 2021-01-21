Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $14.93 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,253 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $14,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 681,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,861,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $72.48 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

