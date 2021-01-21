Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $15.21 Million Stock Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420,981 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of BrightView worth $15,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 28.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,083,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after purchasing an additional 242,884 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BrightView by 31.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BrightView by 3.7% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightView in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightView by 5.6% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 545,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of BrightView in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

BV stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $608.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

