Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,394,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,351 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Valley National Bancorp worth $13,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLY. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after buying an additional 25,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 527,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $332.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.89 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

