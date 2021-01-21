Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,724 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $13,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 173.7% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

INN stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $941.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.