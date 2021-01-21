Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $13.01 Million in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 586,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,006,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of CareTrust REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 26.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $969,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

CTRE stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.11.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

