Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 550,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEB. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $471,777.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEB opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $26.03.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

