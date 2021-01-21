Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 71,626 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,626 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Monro worth $12,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 142,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Monro by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Monro by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 31,008 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Monro in the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Monro in the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000.

Shares of MNRO opened at $59.04 on Thursday. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $75.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

MNRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

