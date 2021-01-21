Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 862,338 Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,393,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862,338 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.87% of Casa Systems worth $14,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 283,111 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 250.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 772,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 551,748 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 9.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 444,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 37,556 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 7.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CASA opened at $8.08 on Thursday. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.46 million, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CASA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.