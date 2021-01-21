Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Ladder Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

In other news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 493,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,070 shares of company stock worth $2,887,441 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. Research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

LADR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.