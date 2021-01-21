Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,345,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,376,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of New Residential Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 854.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 199.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. New Residential Investment’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.