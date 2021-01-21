Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,529 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $13,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 311.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NXRT opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.