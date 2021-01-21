Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,451 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of Evolent Health worth $13,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter worth approximately $10,381,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,037,000. Voce Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 365.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 755,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 593,329 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5,683.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 268,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 264,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,648,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,498,000 after purchasing an additional 161,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVH opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

