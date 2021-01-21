Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 15,551 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,551 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of WEX worth $14,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 16.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 33.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their target price on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.94.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,777 shares of company stock worth $4,604,177 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX opened at $205.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $236.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.77.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

