Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 16,321 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,321 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of FirstCash worth $12,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 584,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after buying an additional 30,996 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 471.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 66,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,262,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,142,000 after buying an additional 416,974 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 14.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $59.04 on Thursday. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.58.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $359.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

