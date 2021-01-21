Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 46,260 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,260 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $14,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 202,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KCG upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Knight Equity upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.