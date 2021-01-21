Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 7,411 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,411 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Five Below worth $14,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Five Below by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 43.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Five Below by 46.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $184.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.75 and a 200-day moving average of $136.83. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $197.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.22.

In other news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

