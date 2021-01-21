Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 80,126 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,126 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Sprout Social worth $14,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT stock opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.52. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $65.81.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 102,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $4,423,891.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 640 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.53 per share, with a total value of $32,339.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,089.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,232 shares of company stock valued at $10,057,873.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.