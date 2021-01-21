Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes $12.86 Million Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 167,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,858,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Arena Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 858.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $106,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,294. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,560.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,721 shares of company stock valued at $9,699,574 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $81.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.46) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

