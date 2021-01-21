Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 101,839 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $12,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IOVA. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $48.91 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IOVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

