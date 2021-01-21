Perlin Price Up 42.4% Over Last Week (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Perlin has a market cap of $18.42 million and approximately $9.99 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perlin coin can now be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Perlin has traded up 42.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00061739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.40 or 0.00572060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00042363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.96 or 0.03923413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016771 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 coins. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Perlin Coin Trading

Perlin Coin Trading

Perlin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars.

