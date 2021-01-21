Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Price Tops $5.09 on Top Exchanges

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 102.2% higher against the US dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $5.09 or 0.00015897 BTC on major exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $103.62 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00051053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00126159 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00075613 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00284554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00067395 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000701 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,367,745 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

