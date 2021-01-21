Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) (TSE:PRU) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.28

Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) (TSE:PRU)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $1.16. Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 23,851 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.28.

Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

