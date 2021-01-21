Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRSP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Perspecta news, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $999,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRSP stock opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Perspecta will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Perspecta’s payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

