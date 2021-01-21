Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Hits Market Cap of $1.92 Million

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $66,156.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,874.33 or 0.06119958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00052074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00126104 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00292022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00071500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00072728 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

About Perth Mint Gold Token

Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,025 tokens. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io

