PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,045 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.20% of PetIQ worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PetIQ by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,910,000 after buying an additional 223,211 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the third quarter worth about $7,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 109.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 159,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 97.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 136.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 61,361 shares during the period.

Get PetIQ alerts:

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.51. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.28). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $162.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.90 million. On average, analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.