PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.30

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.30 and traded as high as $34.50. PetroChina shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 108,543 shares traded.

PTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PetroChina in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.97.

Get PetroChina alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $71.85 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PetroChina by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PetroChina by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in PetroChina by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.