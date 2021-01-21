Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,424,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77,106 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $52,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

