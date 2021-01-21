Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.88. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PFE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 204,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 276,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.