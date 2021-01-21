PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Large-Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:PQLC) Shares Down 0.4%

PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Large-Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:PQLC) shares dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.55 and last traded at $62.55. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 93 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.77.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.03.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Large-Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Large-Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.