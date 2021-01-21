PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,392 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of PGT Innovations worth $11,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth about $481,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in PGT Innovations by 10.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $23.59 on Thursday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

