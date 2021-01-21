Phantasma Energy 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $15,690.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $726,110.59 and $15,690.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00051060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00126042 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00073644 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00282147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00068905 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 50,982,978 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

