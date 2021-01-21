Phantasma Energy (KCAL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,703.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 33% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $599,589.80 and approximately $11,703.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00052626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00127041 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00290449 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00071495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00072962 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 51,049,344 tokens. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.