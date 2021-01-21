Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Lowered to “Hold” at Tudor Pickering

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on PSX. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.
NYSE:PSX opened at $75.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,576,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,044 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,672,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,105,000 after buying an additional 81,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,202,000 after buying an additional 2,286,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,759,000 after buying an additional 825,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after acquiring an additional 513,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
