Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Raised by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.76.

PSX traded down $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.10. The company had a trading volume of 31,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,842. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

