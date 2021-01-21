Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Trading Down 8.8%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares dropped 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 1,307,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 380,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.37% of Phio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

