Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR) Shares Gap Up to $5.43

Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.43, but opened at $5.75. Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 104 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.17.

Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) Company Profile (LON:PGR)

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.