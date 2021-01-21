Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 54.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 65.8% lower against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $263,633.17 and approximately $43.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,392.23 or 0.99978217 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00023537 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.09 or 0.00330253 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.00579214 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00158412 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002631 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001983 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00031495 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,433,912 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

