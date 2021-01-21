Phore (PHR) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Phore has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $16,216.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007692 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,134,181 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.