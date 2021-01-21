Phore (PHR) Trading Down 30.4% Over Last 7 Days

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $7,825.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001816 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007568 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,136,503 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

