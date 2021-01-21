Photon Reaches One Day Volume of $18.00 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, Photon has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Photon has a total market cap of $49,270.31 and approximately $18.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,678.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,151.30 or 0.03752739 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.18 or 0.00424341 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $427.29 or 0.01392766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.41 or 0.00588053 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.00434958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.66 or 0.00282468 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00023699 BTC.

Photon Profile

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 37,862,069,837 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

