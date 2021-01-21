Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Insider Sells $143,880.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $143,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,068.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $12.13. 434,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,721. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,864,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,256,000 after acquiring an additional 333,535 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 494,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 151,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 534,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 166,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,483,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,777,000 after purchasing an additional 43,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

